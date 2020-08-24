STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JMM chief Shibu Soren hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

76-year Soren and his wife Rupi Soren were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday

Published: 24th August 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: JMM chief Shibu Soren, also a Rajya Sabha Member, has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi on Monday as a precautionary measure. 76-year-old Soren and his wife Rupi Soren were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday following which they were put in home isolation in their residence in Ranchi.

Hospital sources said that Soren is perfectly alright and has been taken to Medanta only as a precautionary measure.

“Looking at his old age, Shibu Soren ji has been admitted to Medanta Hospital as a precautionary measure and is perfectly alright. He has been admitted to a separate cabin in the Covid-19 ward of the hospital,” said Medanta Hospital spokesperson Javed Ansari. He will remain here under the observation of doctors
round the clock, he added.

JMM chief’s son and Chief Minister Hemant Soren had informed on twitter that his parents were tested positive and had been put in home isolation for faster recovery.

Meanwhile, the test report of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in home isolation, is likely to come by Monday evening. He has undergone coronavirus test for the third time after coming in contact with his Cabinet colleague Banna Gupta, who had tested positive earlier on Tuesday.

After Gupta tested positive for coronavirus, entire Jharkhand Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, had gone into home quarantine.

