STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow diary

Lucknow may have got a fair score in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 but discontent is palpable among citizens.  

Published: 24th August 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

High Swachh score, low on citizens’ confidence
Lucknow may have got a fair score in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 but discontent is palpable among citizens.  While Lucknow Municipal Corporation has got the 12th rank in the survey out of 47 cities with a population above 10 lakh, it is far from enjoying people’s confidence. Nearly one-fourth of the citizens who voted in the cleanliness survey were not happy with the civic body’s works. The rankings were based on four parameters-direct observation, citizen feedback, service level progress, and open defecation-free (ODF) certification. Lucknow secured 79% points in the four categories.

One lakh recite Hanuman Chalisa, create record 
In a bid to give mental strength to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, one lakh people from 60 countries, including India, recited the Hanuman Chalisa simultaneously for 70 minutes on Independence Day to create a world record. The online event, organised by US-based organisation SiliconAndhra, was led by Swami Anand Giri, the chhote mahant of Prayagraj’s Bade Hanuman temple. Separate groups were formed through Zoom for the event. The Guinness Book of World Records team watched the event online and awarded the certificate, terming the attempt as successful and a new world record. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy also attended the event online.

Online ‘majlis’ on this Muharram
After holding several rounds of talks, Lucknow finally will witness 60-minute online ‘majlis’ (sermon narrating the tragedy of Karbala) at seven imambaras of the city by prominent Shia clerics. The permission was only for 60-minute online majlis at seven imambaras which can be attended by a cleric and five other persons. Organisers will be held responsible if Covid-19 health and safety protocols are overlooked. The imambaras which have traditionally been holding sermons are Imambara Agha Baqar, Imambara Ghufranmaab, majlis at Shia College Nakkhas branch, Imambara Afzal Mahal, Imambara Nazim Sahab, Madrassa Nazmiya and Maqbara Saadat Ali Khan at Parivartan Chowk. There should be no communal statements and all rituals should be held within constitutional parameters.

Ganesh as the destroyer of coronavirus 
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this tear, but the Lord has appeared in many avatars across the city. While last year, over 100 pandals for Ganesh Puja were set up but large gatherings are not allowed this time. Struggling to make a living due to the situation, many artisans feel that they have to think differently to sell their products. Some have depicted Lord Ganesha as saviour and a destroyer of the deadly virus. Some have also portrayed him as the protector of Ladakh from evil forces. Others show him as the God of prosperity, some as blessing everyone for development. 

Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp