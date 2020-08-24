Maharashtra ministers Wadettiwar, Kedar back Gandhis over Congress leadership isssue

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the Congress epitomises democratic values, and the letter written by some party leaders to Sonia Gandhi over demand for a "full-time" president should not seen as opposition to the current leadership.

Talking to reporters, the senior Congress leader also said the Gandhi family has the capacity to lead the country and the party and that Rahul Gandhi should be reinstated as the party president.

"The Congress party epitomises true democratic values, hence the letter should not be seen as opposition to current leadership," the senior party leader said.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi asks the Maharashtra Congress to snap ties with the Shiv Sena, Wadettiwar said, "If he asks us to leave the government, we will do it immediately."

We will not stay with the government one more day.

Another Congress minister Sunil Kedar said he does not subscribe to the demand of some "so called intellectual leaders" from Maharashtra about the central party leadership.

"Those leaders should first tender an unconditional apology or they will not be able to roam freely in the state. The Gandhi familys leadership has helped the country and the party to progress for several decades," he said.