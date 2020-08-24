Rs 75,000 incentive, life insurance: UP govt takes measures to secure doctors on Covid-19 duty

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With doctors and health workers exposed to the risk of Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a new strategy to make the corona warriors secure by insuring them and incentivising their services in the fight against the disease.

To encourage health workers and inculcate a sense of security, the state government has announced a life insurance scheme under which an incentive amount of Rs 75,000 will be provided to the doctors discharging Covid-19 duties.

The state government has asked anaesthetics, cardiologists, nephrologists, chest physicians, gynaecologists and paediatricians to get themselves registered for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), under which an incentive amount of about Rs 75,000 will be provided to them for performing 15-day Covid-19 duty.

In his letter to the State Health Department, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad gave necessary instructions to the department to ensure better treatment facilities for the Covid-19 patients suffering from severe illness. The state government also planned to seek help of experts

regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts to meet twice daily to ensure better medical care for the affected people and provide immediate resolution to the problems which the patients are coming across.

Expressing satisfaction over the state conducting 1.30 lakh Covid-19 tests on a daily basis, UP CM Yogi Adityanath laid stress on increasing the number of beds in COVID hospitals across the state. Currently, UP has over 1.51 lakh beds across the COVID hospitals in the state.

The CM also directed officials to pay special attention to the number of infected people in the districts of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, etc.

In view of the transition of Covid-19 in public places, no religious or cultural event have been permitted in the state.