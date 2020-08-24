Uttarakhand BJP revokes suspension of MLA Who called Nehru 'characterless'

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand BJP on Monday revoked the suspension of controversial MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' who had called country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was ‘characterless’.

Last year, in his three-page letter to Uttarakhand chief minister dated April 15, 2019, the MLA has written that the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was ‘characterless’.

The MLA after his suspension was formally revoked said he feels like Lord Rama coming back from exile. "I am thankful to the party leaders, all seniors, and everyone who supported me. I regretted my actions and will not repeat such acts in the future. It feels like Lord Rama coming back from exile," said the BJP MLA from Khanpur state assembly constituency.

In the aforementioned letter, he also wrote about Mahatma Gandhi stating that he used to harbour jealousy for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He also alleged Gandhi of conspiracy against democracy and ‘snatching’ away power from the worthy and giving it to the unworthy (from Patel to Nehru).

He claimed that Nehru used to ridicule Hindu religion and further added that Gandhi did not deserve to be called 'Father of the Nation'.

He concluded by requesting the CM and PM that Ambedkar should be designated as ‘Father of the Nation’ who contributed to nation-building.

In a small ceremony in the presence of state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, unaware Pranav Singh was 'welcomed' into the party. "The MLA has realized his mistake and after consulting the core committee of the party we have decided to take him back in the party, " said Bhagat.

In July, last year, Champion was suspended from the BJP after many of his transgressions including alleged threatening to a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of his video dancing on a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office on yet another song while he and his associates watched.

However, all in the party are not in a mood to welcome the move. Many think that taking back the controversial MLA amidst ongoing controversy regarding allegations of rape on another BJP MLA will dent the party's image.

A party insider said, "Anil Baluni and others are not happy with this decision as they think that timing bis really bad. Allegations of rape have surfaced on another party MLA while Champion has always been reckless. Many feel that he got away too easily."