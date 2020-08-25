STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
29-year-old man shot dead in Ghaziabad; BJP MLA's husband, seven others booked

The family members of the victim had briefly blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway around midnight, demanding that the killers be arrested without delay.

An investigation is underway and police teams are looking for the accused. (Representational Image)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 29-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in Modinagar here, and an FIR was registered against eight people, including the local BJP MLA's husband, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when victim Akshay Sangwan was celebrating his birthday at his Krishna Kunj Colony residence in Tibra village, SHO Modinagar Jai Karan Singh said.

Around 8 pm, the assailants arrived at the spot, called him on his phone and asked him to meet them outside, the police said, adding that once Sangwan stepped out of the house, they fired indiscriminately at him and fled.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The family members of the victim had briefly blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway around midnight, demanding that the killers be arrested without delay.

An FIR was registered against Ashwani, Vikas, Sapoo Gurjjar, Amit, alias Chuiya, Aditya, alias Vasu, Ruby, BJP MLA Manju Shivach's husband Devendra Shivach and Ashish, husband of the village head of Tibra, under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint by the father of the deceased, the police said.

The SHO said the number of bullet injuries sustained by the victim would be ascertained after the autopsy report was received.

An investigation is underway and police teams are looking for the accused, he added.

Ghaziabad Crimes UP Police
