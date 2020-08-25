Article 370 row: PDP meet cancelled, leaders to assemble only after Mehbooba's release

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled as differences persisted in the party over the role of Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who had blamed provocative speeches of mainstream leaders for Article 370 revocation.

The next meeting would be held only after party chief Mehbooba Mufti is released from detention, party sources said.

The PDP had called the meeting at the Baig’s residence, where party leaders, who were under detention and released and unofficially placed under house arrest, were invited for the meeting.

Sources said most PDP leaders objected to meeting being held at Baig’s residence and none of them turned up, prompting the party to cancel it.

“Party leaders are angry over Baig’s anti-party stance and his negative role after the revocation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of J&K on August 5 last year. Baig had blamed provocative speeches of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and other mainstream leaders for the revocation and had told a party meeting in Jammu that it should now move beyond Article 370,” said a PDP leader.

ALSO READ | From Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed: Former J&K CM's daughter wants her mother's name changed in passport

Most party leaders criticized Baig’s role post Article 370 revocation. Baig had also said Article 370 could not be restored, urging parties to instead seek Article 371-like guarantees.

The PDP, however, downplayed differences in the party, saying the meeting was cancelled after the government did not allow it. PDP secretary Abdul Hamid Kohsheen said they had sought permission from the authorities, but the government refused.

PDP leader Waheed Rehman Parra said he and many other party leaders are under house arrest and they were not allowed to leave homes to attend any meeting.

He said the party was considering moving the court to challenge such detentions.

Kohsheen said the party has decided that the next meeting would be convened after the release of party president Mehbooba Mufti. Mehbooba is the only mainstream leader still under detention under Public Safety Act.