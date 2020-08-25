STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: For BJP, performance and popularity of MLAs will prove the deciding factor

BJP stalwart and the state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made it clear that all sitting MLAs of the party will not get tickets. 

Published: 25th August 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A lot of factors will stand in the way of sitting MLAs of major political parties in Assam when they seek tickets to contest the Assembly elections due early next year.

For the ruling BJP, it is mainly about performance and popularity.

For opposition parties Congress and the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a possible alliance between the two and their resultant seat-sharing arrangement could hurt some MLAs. 

BJP stalwart and the state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made it clear that all sitting MLAs of the party will not get tickets. 

“The BJP doesn’t look at anyone’s face. The assessment ahead of the selection of candidates is done through several processes. So, it is obvious that all of them (sitting MLAs) are unlikely to get tickets,” Sarma had told journalists on Monday.

He echoed the remarks of BJP’s Assam unit chief Ranjit Dass.

ALSO READ | India’s longest river ropeway inaugurated over Brahmaputra in Guwahati

A few months ago, Dass had stirred a hornet’s nest by saying that the BJP would not field its “incompetent” MLAs and that its leaders would visit the constituencies to assess the performances of MLAs.

The Hojai MLA Shiladitya Deb had insisted that the BJP should also assess the performances of Ministers and replace those, who failed to live up to party and people’s expectations, with suitable MLAs.

“It’s good that those who haven’t performed well will not get tickets. When the party will assess the performances of MLAs, I feel it should also evaluate the performances of Ministers. The performances of the MLAs largely depend on the work done by the Ministers. If the Ministers do not work well, it is natural that my performance won’t be up to the mark,” Deb had sought to make a point then.

Meanwhile, some MLAs of Congress and AIUDF are piqued by the coming together of the two parties although it has not been officially announced yet. They represent constituencies where the Muslims are in a large majority who voted for the two parties for years. They fear the seat-sharing arrangement could lead to denial of tickets to them.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp