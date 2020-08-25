STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China doesn’t need alliance to tackle India, changing visa norms will hurt New Delhi: Global Times

New Delhi on Saturday had said that visas for Chinese nationals — businessmen, students, advocacy groups and others — must be issued only after prior security clearance. 

Published: 25th August 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to India’s reaction to China and Pakistan mentioning Kashmir in their joint statement following the foreign ministers’ meeting, Beijing on Monday said that India has misinterpreted the remarks.

“India may see the dialogue between China and Pakistan as a strategic alliance targeting India. However, based on China’s current stance in South Asia, China hopes to deal with its frictions with India bilaterally. There is no need for China to build such an “alliance.” China has sufficient capability, and leverage to deal with India on its own,” an article in Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, The Global Times, said.

On the matter of India tightening visa norms for the Chinese, Beijing on Monday said that the move is a political gesture that extends from the anti-China sentiment following the tension along the LAC.

“The actions may not bring about any actual impact at the moment since Chinese visitors tend to shun corona-ravaged places such as India as its caseload tops three million. But in the long run, such short-sighted policies will definitely dampen Chinese desire to visit or invest in India,” the article further said, quoting Chinese experts.

The move comes close on the heels of India banning 59 Chinese apps following the violent face-off between troops in Galwan Valley along the LAC.

India had subsequently also said it was reviewing MoUs signed between Indian and Chinese universities and also the Confucius Institutes.

Officials of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in India said that they had no information regarding the proposed new rules and visas currently remain suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

