STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 deaths in Bengal under-reported: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

He alleged that private hospitals in the state are "hiding" COVID-19 deaths, fearing that patients would avoid those establishments if the cause of the fatalities are reported.

Published: 25th August 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged on Tuesday that the number of deaths happening in West Bengal due to COVID-19 is being under- reported.

He alleged that private hospitals in the state are "hiding" COVID-19 deaths, fearing that patients would avoid those establishments if the cause of the fatalities are reported.

"The state government is underreporting deaths caused due to COVID-19, there is no proper mechanism in the rural areas to ascertain whether a person has died of coronavirus infection or some other disease," he said in a video message.

COVID-19 is not a political issue but one that is affecting the lives of everyone, Chowdhury said, asking the people of the state to take precautions.

"People are also hiding symptoms of COVID-19 fearing that they or their family members will be stigmatised," he said.

Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, also alleged that reasons for the death of a person are not being given in rural hospitals.

"Panchayat pradhans issue death certificates in many villages of West Bengal and most of the panchayats in the state are held by the ruling party," he claimed.

"Medical certificates for the cause of death are not given in most non-urban areas of the state, leading to under- reporting of deaths due to COVID-19," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp