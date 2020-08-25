Excise department constable shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

By PTI

SULTANPUR: A 32-year-old constable of the state excise department was allegedly shot dead by a man from his village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Alahdadpur village, they said.

Sunil Yadav had gone to the fields to get fodder for his animals when he was shot dead by one Lavkush of the same village, Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said citing a complaint lodged by the victim's brother.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

The motive behind the murder is not clear yet, the police said.