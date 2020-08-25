Former civil servants write to Mark Zuckerberg, reminds him of Facebook’s hate speech policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Constitutional Conduct Group of former civil servants on Monday wrote an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to make serious efforts to audit the implementation of the social media platform’s hate speech policy in India and not undermine the secular and democratic basis of the Indian Constitution by demonising the minorities.

In a release, the group, having 54 members including former civil servants Salahuddin Ahmad, Shafi Alam and K Saleem Ali, said, the group expected that he will make efforts not to permit business considerations to demonise the minorities and undermine the secular and democratic basis of the Constitution.

Noting that the group is apolitical and believes in being committed to the Constitution, they said certain actions by Facebook “have thrown into danger some of the fundamental rights of the people of India”.

“Given a clear definition in your own policy, we are surprised that Facebook did not take action against some clear and serial offenders in India. What is striking about Facebook’s leniency towards these persons is that all of them happen to be members of the political party in power,” the letter read.