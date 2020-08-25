Guwahati  diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Months after quitting BJP, actor Jatin Bora has returned to the party.

Published: 25th August 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Actor makes a comeback to BJP
Months after quitting BJP, actor Jatin Bora has returned to the party. He had left in December last year during the height of protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act that had kept Assam on the edge. Bora said his decision to quit the BJP was an emotional decision and added that it was a mistake. The actor, who had first joined the party in 2015, apologised to BJP’s state leadership, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and party stalwart Himanta Biswa Sarma for quitting the party. The anti-CAA protests in Assam had turned violent in December last year.

Zoo animals get respite from heat
Animals at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, widely 
known as Guwahati Zoo, have got some respite from the scorching heat after the zoo authorities came to their rescue. Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Mariswamy, who is attached to the zoo, said they had installed air conditioners at the zoo hospital for animals, fans outside cages and water cooling facilities at the pools to help the animals beat the heat. The Guwahati Zoo has some natural water bodies where animals, particularly elephants, are taken to when the mercury rises. Established in 1957 and spread across 432 acres of land, the Guwahati Zoo is the largest of its kind in the Northeast.

Guwahati among dirtiest cities
Guwahati is among the dirtiest cities of India in the category of ‘cities with a population of or under 10 lakh’. It was placed at 356th out of 382 cities, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the results of which were declared recently. However, there was good news in the survey for the state as well. Jorhat in upper Assam was declared the cleanest city in the category of ‘cities with a population of 50,000 to 1 lakh’. The Northeast as a whole fared very poorly in the survey. Meghalaya capital Shillong, Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur and Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar figured in the top 10 dirtiest cities. Itanagar was ranked 7th among the country’s ten dirtiest cities in its category.

Actor Akshay Kumar donates for flood relief
Actor Akshay Kumar won many hearts for standing with Assam while the state was battling devastating floods. The Bollywood superstar donated `1 crore for flood relief in the state. Last year, he had contributed `2 crore for the same cause. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has hailed the actor’s generosity. “Thank you Akshay Kumarji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during the periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena!” Sonowal said. Altogether 113 people had lost their lives in the deluge.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

