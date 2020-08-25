Himanta Biswa Sarma says 'not keen to contest 2021 Assam polls'

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Minister and BJP stalwart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he was not keen on contesting the state polls due early next year.

He said his role would be limited to contributing to the party in whatever other ways he could.

“As I have already indicated in several public platforms that I am not interested in contesting next assembly election; my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state. For Assam future, we need to have a strong nationalist govt,” he tweeted.

Sarma, the face of the BJP in the Northeast, asserted that he was focused on clinching 100 of the 126 seats in the polls.

“Few people feel that I am after some post and position. My only ambition is to see a BJP GOVT with 100+ seats. In my last few months, I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction. “Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyas,” he further wrote on the social media platform.

There has always been a perception that the BJP will use Sarma, who is a master election strategist known for his political acumen, at the national level. In fact, he had expressed his willingness to contest the last Lok Sabha elections from the Tezpur seat and his name figured on the list of probable candidates. However, the then BJP president Amit Shah vetoed it as he wanted Sarma to focus on the Northeast.

As the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, he was instrumental in helping the BJP to win in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura.

Sarma had been with the Congress for nearly two decades until defecting to the BJP in 2015 after falling out with the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi of the Congress. He had raised the banner of revolt against Gogoi, apparently to unseat him and become the CM. He had the support of most party MLAs but the Congress leadership decided to continue with Gogoi as the CM.

