STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ICU patients shifted after fire breaks out at government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar

The fire broke out in the non-COVID ICU ward located in the old building of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital around 3.30 am, a hospital official said.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames.

Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: Nine patients were evacuated after fire broke out at an ICU of a government hospital in Jamnagar city in Gujarat on Tuesday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said. There were no coronavirus patients in the ward.

The fire erupted at an Intensive Care Unit at the Guru Gobind Singh (GG) Government Hospital around 3 pm and was brought under control within an hour, said Jamnagar collector Ravi Shankar.

GG Government Hospital is one of the main civil hospitals in the Saurashtra region.

As per the preliminary probe, short circuit was the cause of the fire, the collector said.

"All the nine patients admitted in the ICU ward were shifted to other wards by doctors and fire brigade staff," Shankar said.

"Old wiring, thermocol and wooden panels led to the blaze spreading," he said, adding that electrical wiring of the entire hospital will be checked to prevent another such incident.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Deepak Tiwari confirmed that no one was injured.

"All the nine patients in the ICU were rescued in time and shifted to other wards. Three of them were on ventilator while six were on oxygen support," said Dr Tiwari.

A video of the incident showed hospital staff and relatives of patients carrying inmates of the ICU in their arms through thick smoke.

Fire at a private COVID hospital in Ahmedabad had claimed eight lives earlier this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamnagar city
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp