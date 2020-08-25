Jharkhand cop arrested for allegedly raping colleague

By PTI

RAMGARH: A police constable was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday for allegedly raping his colleague, officials said.

The woman police officer of sub-inspector rank alleged that she was raped repeatedly by the 28-year-old constable who promised her marriage, they said.

Both of them were posted at the Mandu police station, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The constable later declined to marry the woman officer and got married somewhere else, he said.

Following this, she lodged the complaint and the constable was arrested, he added.

Police said they are investigating the matter.