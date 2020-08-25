STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Killed the missing J&K panch, buried body at undisclosed place: Militants

A purported audio clip of a militant has gone viral on social media in which the militant claims that the abducted panch (Nisar Ahmad Bhat) has been killed by them.

Jammu Kashmir policemen stand guard near the venue for India's Independence Day ceremony in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:   Militants in an audio message have claimed to have killed a panch of Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar and buried his body at an undisclosed place.

He has been missing since August 9.

The militant added that the body could not be handed over to the family of the deceased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police said they are checking the authenticity of the clip, adding that they and security forces have launched a search operation. ens

