Mahad building collapse: Toll rises to 16 as NDRF recovers more bodies, one person still missing

Police on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with collapse, the official said.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The death toll in the building collapse at Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 16 on Wednesday as NDRF recovered more bodies.

The building was only ten years old.

The state government announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1.50 lakh for the injured persons. Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government will take strict action against the developer.

“We have asked the district collector to lodge a complaint against the developer under various sections. The strictest punishment will be meted out to the developer,” Wadettiwar said adding that the developer used inferior quality of material while constructing the building resulting in the collapse.

So far eight persons have been rescued, while eight more are still missing after the Tareq Garden building in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening, an official said.

Police on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with the collapse, the official said.

The offence was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304, 304A and 338 of the IPC, the official said.

Mahad miracle: Four-year-old boy rescued from rubble

A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble, police said.

However, it was not all joy as leass than half an hour later, the lifeless body of his 30-year-old mother was also recovered from the debris.

The boy, Mohammed Nadim Bangi, looking bewildered after his night-long ordeal amid the rubble, was taken by NDRF personnel to a waiting ambulance.

A video shared by NDRF showed the rescuers taking out the boy from under the damaged structure of the building on a stretcher amid claps by onlookers.

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan termed the rescued boy as god's child.

"Miracle child rescued alive - Gods Child. @NDRFHQ teams find 4 year old Boy. Ops will continue, canines used. Lets all pray for more miracles," Pradhan tweeted.

The body of NaushinNadim Bangi, the child's mother, was recovered by NDRF personnel 20 minutes later.

As the operation was underway, the rescue team spotted the child under the debris, after which it started clearing the structure with help of gas cutter and other machines.

Local residents, who were watching the operation with baited breath, cheered with joy after the boy was rescued.

As the Ganesh festival is on, the locals chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" after the child was lifted onto a stretcher.

The rescued child has some minor injuries on his body, the official said.

The child's aunt said she was happy after seeing him safe, adding she is praying that everybody who lived in the building is safe.

60-year-old woman rescued after 26 hours .

A 60-year-old woman was rescued on Tuesday evening 26 hours after the mishap, an official said.

Mehrunnisa Abdul Hamid Kazi was trapped under the rubble of the five-storey building which collapsed on Monday evening.

Kazi lived on the fifth floor of the building, the official said.

After noticing some movement under a portion of the debris, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force succeeded in pulling her out by 9.35 pm, and sent her to hospital.

(With ENS inputs)

