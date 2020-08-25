STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra building collapse: NDRF rescue five-year-old boy; 18 others still missing

The boy, looking bewildered after the night-long ordeal, was taken by NDRF personnel to a waiting ambulance.

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad.

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A five-year-old boy was rescued on Tuesday from the debris of the five-storeyed building which collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.

A police official said so far nine persons have been rescued after the Tarek Garden building in Mahad, around 170 km from Mumbai, came tumbling down on Monday evening.

Eighteen residents are still missing and rescue operation is underway, he said.

The NDRF, police, locals, and dog squads are working relentlessly to rescue people trapped under the debris, he said adding 13 heavy duty excavators and other vehicles were engaged in removing it.

As the operation was underway, the rescue team spotted the child under the debris, after which it started clearing the structure with help of gas cutter and other machines.

Local residents, who were watching the operation with baited breath, cheered with joy after the boy was rescued.

As the Ganesh festival is on, the locals chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" after the child was lifted onto a stretcher.

Mohammed Nadim Bangi, the rescued child, has some minor injuries on his body, the official said.

The child's aunt said she was happy after seeing him safe, adding she is praying that everybody who lived in the building is safe.

Three more members of the family, including a woman and two children, are still under the debris, she said.

