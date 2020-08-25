More than 100 per cent rise in recovery in last 25 days: Centre on recovery rate nearing 76 per cent

By Agencies

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said announced that the total recoveries in India surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of recoveries have outpaced the active cases by more than 17 lakh.

"The steadily falling COVID-19 case fatality rates stands at 1.84 per cent as on date. There has been more than 100 per cent increase in the recoveries in the last 25 days," the ministry highlighted.

"India's recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 75.92 per cent. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date," it said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,68,27,520 samples have been tested up to August 24 with 9,25,383 samples being tested on Monday.

​The Health Ministry said 66,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in a span of 24 hours, and asserted that the collaborative and strategic measures led by the Union Government and implemented by the states and UTs are showing results.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, the "actual caseload" of the country, comprises only 22.24 per cent of the total cases.

ALSO WATCH:

(Inputs from PTI)