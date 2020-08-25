Three killed in landslide due to heavy rainfall in J&K's Reasi

By ANI

REASI: Three persons, including a woman, have been killed in a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Reasi district.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Rashmi Wazir, a temporary shed got buried under a landslide on the intervening night of August 24 and 25.

"Three residents of Tehsil Mahore, Khalil Ahmed, his wife Ruksana Bagum and Mohammad Aslam were residing in this temporary shed," Wazir said.

The SSP said that a team of police and local residents of the area reached on the spot and recovered the bodies.

Some buffaloes and other animals are also reportedly got buried under the landslide.