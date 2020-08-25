Three-storey residential building collapses in Madhya Pradesh; many feared trapped

By PTI

DEWAS: A residential building collapsed here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said.

District collector Chandramauli Shukla confirmed the incident, which took place in the Lagate area of Dewas city, but did not provide details.

According to eyewitnesses, six persons were rescued and many more may be trapped under the debris.

The building reportedly belongs to three brothers, who were residing there with their families.

