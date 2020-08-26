Domicile certificates to J&K residents to be handed out in five days 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government is fast-tracking the issuance of domicile certificates, fixing a time limit of five days from the current 15.

“Government fixes a time limit of 5 working days for issuing a domicile certificate to Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC holders) and migrants,” the government’s information department tweeted on Tuesday.

The new time limit comes after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday directed officers to speed up the process of issuance and delivery of domicile certificates.

After the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, the Centre in May introduced a domicile law to safeguard the interests of the local population.

As per the domicile law, all those in J&K for 15 years are entitled to a domicile certificate. central officials, all India service officers, officials of PSUs, autonomous bodies of the central government, PSBs, statutory bodies, central universities and recognised research institutes of the central government who have served in J&K for 10 years, are eligible for the certificate.

Besides, those who have studied for seven years and appeared in Class X/XII exam in any J&K institution are also domiciles. The domicile status has been a touchy issue.

“...One day there will be an elected government which will reverse all these decisions with equal urgency, and the process shall also be simple,” National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq tweeted.