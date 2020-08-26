STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven non-BJP CMs decide to jointly move SC seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams; DMK, AAP too support demand

DMK chief M K Stalin welcomed the decision of the seven chief ministers to appeal to the Supreme Court for postponement of NEET, JEE exams and thanked Sonia Gandhi for her efforts.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi chairs a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 7 states to discuss various issues.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi chairs a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of 7 states to discuss various issues. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid rising chorus against holding JEET/NEET in the midst of a pandemic, the CMs of seven Opposition-ruled states met on Wednesday to discuss the prospects of filing a joint petition in the Supreme Court to postpone the exams. 

The development comes a day after the Centre decided to increase the number of examination centres for JEET and NEET to ensure social distancing. Both the exams are scheduled to be held in early September. 

During a virtual meeting called by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mooted the idea of filing a joint petition before the SC seeking a review after it rejected a plea on August 17 to postpone the exams.

OPINION: Reconsider holding JEE, NEET exams now

“Let us go to the Supreme Court and talk about this matter. This is a mental agony for students and with limited trains and flight operations, I don’t know how they will commute to sit for the exams. The situation is very serious with cases rising, we have to speak up for the children,” said Banerjee.

Other CMs supported Mamata’s suggestion. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said a delegation should also meet President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. Keeping in mind the urgency of the matter, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted after the meeting: “I have asked Advocate General, Punjab to coordinate with his counterparts in other States and to file a review petition in Supreme Court on NEET/JEE issue.

In the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is not safe for lakhs of students to appear for these examinations.” Addressing the Chief Ministers, Sonia said the Centre is indifferent to the difficulty students will have to endure if they have to write the exams amid Covid-19 induced restrictions. 

She also accused the government of handling the whole issue in a careless manner. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray cited a US report that said 97,000 children there were infected when schools reopened and expressed concern what will states do if such a situation arises here. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy agreed that they are ready to approach the apex court on the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET JEE Coronavirus Supreme Court COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp