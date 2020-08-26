STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six killed, five injured after two UPSRTC buses collide near Lucknow: Officials

Published: 26th August 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 05:13 PM

LUCKNOW: Six persons were killed and five others injured in a collision between two UP state roadways buses on the outskirts of the state capital on Wednesday morning, prompting the state government to order a probe into the accident.

The six killed in the collision between two UPSRTC buses included a woman riding a two-wheeler, said officials.

The collision took place at about 6.45 am when an Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation bus collided with another while trying to overtake it on the Lucknow-Hardoi road under Kakori police station area, about 22 km, a senior official said.

Transport Minister Ashok Kataria has ordered a probe into the incident.

"Five persons onboard bus and a woman on a two-wheeler were killed while five others were injured in the mishap," a UPSRTC statement said.

Those killed are Sarvdhar (40), Lucky Saxena (16), Rajendra Saxena (48), Hariom (40), Nitesh Bharti (20) and one unidentified woman (about 35 years).

Kakori ACP S M Kasim Abdi had earlier said that six persons were killed and eight injured in the mishap.

According to KGMU officials, the condition of five injured was stated to be stable, while the other six were brought dead to the Trauma centre.

On directives of the Transport Minister, UPSRTC managing director has ordered a probe into the incident by a three-member committee and sought its submit report within 24 hours, the UPSRTC statement said.

Transport Minister Kataria announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident and Rs 2.5 lakh to those injured for treatment, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.

