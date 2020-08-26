Sushant's family registered FIR since there was an impression of him being over drugged: Lawyer

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Wednesday said that it is a serious matter if the "drug issue" as reported by some media channels is true, and added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the actor's death case.

"If this drug issue is true as showed by some media channels yesterday then definitely it is a very serious matter. When the family got the FIR registered, there was an impression that Sushant was being over drugged. But then we meant prescription drug which was being administered on the instruction of some psychiatrist," Singh told ANI.

"But if now what is being disclosed is correct. This is actually banned drug and then it will lead to abetment of suicide as well as murder either of the two. The scope of proceedings will also widen. I feel that the matter is getting very serious. Hopefully, some major break will come from CBI," he said.

"The real question is whether she (Rhea Chakraborty) was responsible in administering something to Sushant contrary to his will or without his knowledge," the lawyer said.

Vikas Singh's comment comes amid the the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering angle into Rajput's death and has questioned the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has referred some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about her alleged links to banned drugs, a charge vehemently denied by her lawyer.

The officials said the central probe agency stumbled upon certain data and these "prima facie" inputs have been shared with the two federal agencies but did not give any details of the nature of evidence referred to the agencies.

"Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in reply to the allegations.

While the CBI is probing the death case of the 34-year-old actor, whose body was found hanging at his duplex flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, the NCB is the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Rhea, 28, has been grilled twice in this case by the ED and her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The central probe agency has already registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The ED money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by Rajput's father K K Singh on July 25 with the Bihar Police in Patna against Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The agency has questioned a number of people till now in the case including Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty, Miranda, Shruti Modi, the chartered accountants of Rajput and Rhea, Rajput's flat-mate and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani and three other house helps who were present in the house on the day the actor died by suicide.

It has also questioned Rajput's father and two elder sisters.

In his complaint to the police, Rajput's father had alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

