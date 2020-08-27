385 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura push tally to 9,927

By PTI

AGARTALA: At least 385 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the state's tally to 9,927, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 85 with two more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

A total of 123 people were discharged from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Wednesday, following their recovery, the official said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Tripura currently has 3,126 active coronavirus cases, while 6,697 people have recovered from the disease.

Nineteen have migrated to other states, he said.

As many as 2,55,880 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he said.

ALSO WATCH: