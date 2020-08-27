Government extends validity of vehicle papers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of all documents which fall under the Motor Vehicles Act till December 31 owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third time that the ministry has extended the validity of the documents. Earlier, similar advisories were issued by the ministry in March and June. The June advisory had extended the validity of the documents till September 30.

“It has further advised that the validity of all of the documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till December 31,” the advisory issued on August 24 stated.