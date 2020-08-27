STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLAs, who came in contact with 29 Covid positive colleagues, must avoid session: Punjab CM

The Chief Secretary appealed to all MLAs who had come in contact with Covid positive colleagues should reach the Assembly early for testing in case they wish to attend.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As the tally of Covid-19 positive MLAs and ministers touched 29 on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh appealed to all other legislators who had come in contact with them to avoid attending the one-day Assembly session on Friday.

The protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by their MLAs, were endangering the lives of people, said Capt Amarinder, pointing to the AAP dharnas in various parts of the state since August 20. With anything between 25 to 250 people present at each of these gathering, they had become tinderboxes for
sparking further spread of the pandemic, he said urging the party to call off their protests.

ALSO READ | 28 per cent in Punjab’s containment zones test Covid positive

Amarinder pointed out that of the eight AAP leaders and MLAs who had spearheaded these day and night dharnas so far, two had already tested positive and each of them had come in contact with scores of other people till now. In terms of MLAs, four AAP members (including on unattached) were Covid positive, he added.

Amarinder reiterated his appeal to all political parties to refrain from physical protests at this critical juncture when cases in the state were spiraling and projected to see a major spike in the coming weeks.

ALSO READDay-long Punjab assembly session to begin tomorrow under COVID-19 shadow, strict protocols

He has also ordered Truenat and RAT machines, for early results, to be installed at the Vidhan Sabha premises, as well as Punjab Bhawan and MLAs hostel, for testing ahead of the session, where only those who have tested negative for Covid within 48 hours prior to the start of the session will be allowed.

During a Covid review meeting with the CM and other officials, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan appealed to all political parties that their MLAs who had come in contact with Covid positive colleagues should reach the Assembly premises early for testing in case they wish to attend.

Given the spread of the pandemic now in the rural areas of the state too, Amarinder said he will be writing to village Sarpanches to ensure all due precautions and enforcement of safety protocols.

