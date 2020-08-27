Pak survey team meets Indian officials for building bridge in Kartarpur Corridor

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A team of seven Pakistani engineers crossed over to India on Thursday to discuss with Indian officials about the construction of a bridge in their side of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Pakistani team met officials of the Border Security Force (BSF), National Highway of India (NHAI) and Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. This was the first meeting between officials of India and Pakistan since the borders were closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

The Pakistani team also surveyed the portion of the bridge built by India on its side of the Kartarpur corridor. After the survey, the Pakistani team expressed interest to finish the construction on the bridge on their side.

India completed its 100 meter stretch of the bridge and is now waiting for Pakistan to complete it’s 260 meters portion. The construction of the bridge was necessitated as the low-lying area of the border gets inundated every year when the Ravi river swells.

Once completed, the bridge can facilitate all-weather access to pilgrims to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur. Pakistan has built a causeway on the low-lying stretch as a temporary measure.

Ceigall India Limited vice president Jatinder Singh (the company which has executed the construction work of the corridor) said, "A seven-member survey team from Pakistan which consisted four persons led by a senior surveyor while three others were assisting him came here to survey the 100-meter bridge which we have constructed on our side."

While referring to his conversation with the Pakistani team, Singh said, "Pakistan is to build a 260-meter portion of the bridge over the low-lying area in its territory. After the meeting it appeared that are also interested in building the bridge. They will take this data and get part of the bridge designed

and thereafter the work will start."

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan -- the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev -- to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

On March 16, India had temporarily suspended the pilgrimage and registration for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in view of the pandemic and Pakistan also closed the corridor after India’s decision. On June 29, Pakistan reopened the corridor for pilgrims from India. India is yet to decide on the matter.