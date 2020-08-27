STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired Noida cop kills self after shooting at his son twice over domestic issues

The son, around 35, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida and his condition is critical, officials said.

The incident took place due to frequent disputes in the family. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: A retired police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead after opening fire at his son at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida over domestic disputes, officials said on Thursday.

The son, around 35, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is critical, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Escort Colony near Railway Road in Dadri area.

"Retired sub-inspector Bachan Singh shot two bullets at his son, hitting him in the chest and a leg and then shot himself in the head using his licensed revolver," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

"Bachan Singh died at the spot, while his son was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment," Pandey said.

The incident took place due to frequent disputes in the family, the officer said, citing preliminary enquiry of family members and neighbours.

Singh, around 65, was an alcoholic, and the father-son duo would frequently fight over familial discords, and on Wednesday too, they had a heated argument preceding the shootout, according to the officials.

Singh's wife lives elsewhere, while his son is married and his wife stays at the house where the incident took place, the officials said, adding further proceedings were underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

