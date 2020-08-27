STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rhea Chakraborty has never used drugs, it's witch-hunt, claims her lawyer

Chakraborty is facing CBI investigation in a case of abetment of suicide lodged by Rajput's father.

Published: 27th August 2020

Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty is being hounded and subjected to a witch-hunt even as no incriminating evidence has been found against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed on Thursday.

Chakraborty is facing CBI investigation in a case of abetment of suicide lodged by Rajput's father.

She is also facing a money-laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate and another probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Reacting to allegations that Chakraborty (28) took drugs or had given banned substances to her boyfriend Rajput, advocate Maneshinde said, "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life, and she is ready to undergo a blood test.

"She is being hounded and a witch-hunt is being carried out," he said.

"Earlier the Mumbai police was probing the case, then the Bihar police came into the picture followed by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and now the Narcotics Control Bureau," Maneshinde said.

"Now only the NIA (National Investigation Agency), Income Tax and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are left out," he said in a sarcastic vein.

Chakraborty has already appeared before the Mumbai police and the ED, and if she is summoned by the CBI and NCB she will cooperate, the lawyer said.

"She has nothing to hide and to date no agency has found anything incriminating against her. Even in terrorism cases such scrutiny does not happen," Maneshinde said.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

On July 25, the Bihar police lodged FIR against Rhea, her parents and others, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rajput's father K K Singh.

Singh had also alleged that the accused siphoned off Rs 15 crore from Rajput's bank accounts, following which the ED registered a complaint on money laundering charges.

The NCB too registered a case after the ED claimed that its probe revealed that Chakraborty and others were dealing in drugs.

