Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, tally rises to 974

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram on Thursday reported seven more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 974, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, four were reported from Aizawl district and three from Lunglei, he said.

"The new patients are asymptomatic. Five of them have travel history and two were found positive for the infection during contact tracing," the official said.

Mizoram has 501 active cases at present, while 473 people have recovered from the disease.

Two patients, who had migrated to Assam, are not included in the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally.

The state government has said it will bear all the medical expenses of frontline workers, local volunteers and members of the task forces, if they are diagnosed with the disease.

A total of 36,240 samples have been tested for the infection in the state, according to a bulletin issued by the health department on Wednesday.

