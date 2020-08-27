Varavara Rao discharged from Nanavati hospital, sent back to Taloja jail

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Hyderabad based social activist and poet Varavara Rao, who was being treated for COVID-19, was discharged from Nanavati Hosptial and sent back to Taloja jail on Thursday.

The 80-year-old Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, was undergoing treatment since July 16 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Family members of Rao including his spouse and daughters had earlier written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging it to direct hospital authorities to update them regularly on his health status.

Rao was receiving treatment for his urological and other health complaints at Nanavati hospital. Earlier, Rao was admitted to Sir JJ and Saint George hospital.