Woman booked for crushing puppy to death, says video that landed her in dock was doctored

The ACP said that the woman shown in the viral video had been traced and further proceedings would be initiated against her.

A screenshot of the video

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A woman living in a posh locality in the city was allegedly caught on camera crushing her puppy under her feet. Viral videos of the incident that was shown to have occurred in a car prompted outrage among animal lovers and animal rights activists. 

An FIR lodged by animal rights activist Kamna Pandey named Pooja Dhillon and her husband Raj Dhillon as the accused. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantrata Singh confirmed that an FIR was lodged against the couple allegedly seen in the viral videos.

“We have got a written complaint from animal rights activist Kamna Pandey. On the basis of it, we have registered the case against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The case has been registered against the accused under Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming animals) of IPC and Section 3/11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said the ACP.

Moreover, a number of animal rights organisations have demanded the arrest of the woman. The ACP said that the woman shown in the viral video had been traced and further proceedings would be initiated against her.

The Dhillons are believed to be residing in a posh locality at Omaxe Heights in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. In both videos, the woman can be seen sitting in the car, while trying to kill the puppy by crushing it under her feet. The woman continued until the animal died.

Meanwhile, the couple has released a video denying their involvement in the incident, claiming that they are “animal lovers” themselves and have a dog at home. Accusing people of using a “doctored video” for mischief and to harm their reputation, the accused said they will take the legal course and file for “defamation”.

