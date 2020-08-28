STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anna Hazare snubs Delhi BJP's appeal to join agitation against AAP government

Hazare, in his response to Gupta, said the change in the country would not happen merely with the replacement of the party but needed transformation of the system.   

Published: 28th August 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare (File | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday snubbed Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Kumar Gupta, who urged him to join a ‘mass movement’ against ‘corruption' in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

Hazare, in his response to Gupta, said the change in the country would not happen merely with the replacement of the party but transformation of the system.   

Hazare, who was at the forefront of ‘Jan Lok Pal’ movement in 2011, said that it was unfortunate that the BJP should ask him to join in its agitation when it has a huge cadre of its own and wields power in the Centre.

“I felt sorry after reading your letter. Your party (BJP) is in power for the last six years. Despite your party having youth in large numbers, which also claims to be the largest party in the world, you are calling an 83-year-old man--living in a 10X12 feet room of a temple-- a fakeer (pauper), to Delhi, who does not have money, wealth, and power. Nothing can be unfortunate more than this,” his letter in Hindi said.

The letter was also posted on Hazare’s verified Facebook page.

On Monday, Gupta had written to the anti-corruption crusader Hazare seeking his support.  

Questioning the claims by the BJP-ruled Central government regarding corruption eradication, Hazare’s letter also said that multiple administrative subjects are with the Centre why it couldn’t take action against the Delhi government. “The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) always claims to have taken strong steps to end corruption. If it is true and the Delhi government is involved in corrupt practices, why doesn't your (BJP) government take stringent legal action? Or all claims by the Centre for corruption elimination are just sham?” said he.

Responding to Hazare’s letter, Gupta said, “The BJP is committed and capable to fight every battle against corruption. We request those who have been fighting against corruption to join this movement".

The embarrassment to BJP came close on the heels of the faux pas by its local unit on Shaheen Bagh. Recently around 50 residents of Shaheen Bagh were inducted into the party, who were projected as anti-CAA protesters.

The AAP used the opportunity to attack the saffron outfit stating that Shaheen Bagh protests were orchestrated by the BJP. The Friday’s development once again caused major embarrassment within the party. Several BJP leaders questioned the ‘political acumen’ of Gupta’s ‘political advisors’.

“First, it was Shaheen Bagh and now this letter to Hazare. One blunder is followed by another. Gupta is putting the central leadership on a spot,” said a senior BJP functionary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP government Anna Hazare BJP
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp