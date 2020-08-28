STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP leader attacks scribe, brother in Uttar Pradesh

The assault was reported from Medical Police Station area where the assailants entered the house of journalist Naveen Singh and attacked him and his family members.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just four days after the murder of a TV journalist in UP’s Ballia district, a scribe and his family were attacked inside their house in Meerut on late Wednesday night, allegedly by a leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 

One person was arrested while search was on to nab others. The assault was reported from Medical Police Station area where the assailants entered the house of journalist Naveen Singh and attacked him and his family members. Singh, who works for a local newspaper in Meerut, was injured in the attack while his elder brother suffered serious injuries.

Singh said that he received a call and was asked to meet  BSP leader Raviraj. He claimed that he had met Raviraj for the first time, but his uncle was known to him. Singh also named a neighbour who, he claimed, was also involved in the attack on him.

“On getting a call from Raviraj who said the he wanted to meet me, as I went outside, he held me by my collar and started hitting me. Prince Yadav and Anshu Yadav, who live in neighbourhood, helped Raviraj,” said the victim. Raviraj was arrested, while Anshu and Prince are still absconding. Both have criminal antecedents, Singh said.  

