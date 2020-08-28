STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Clean drinking water to every household in Bihar by 2020: CM Nitish Kumar

Kumar inaugurated and started work under key "Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal" scheme at a cost of Rs 11,501 crore of Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) at a function.

Published: 28th August 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: All households in Bihar will have clean drinking water facilities by the end of this year, much ahead of the similar target set for the country by 2024, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

Kumar said though the work under the scheme was hampered due to pandemic and floods in many parts of the state, but still target of providing piped water supply to a total of 89 lakh households across the state will be achieved by October end.

"Every household in the state will have clean drinking water by 2020 end," he added.

A total of 51.88 lakh households have already been covered under the ambitious project and rest of the work will be completed by October, the chief minister said.

Kumar inaugurated and started work under key "Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal" scheme at a cost of Rs 11,501 crore of Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) at a function.

He said he has been told that similar targets for the country has been set for 2024 and across the world by 2030, an official release said here.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was present on the occasion.

Kumar said a total of 30,419 wards in 31 districts are affected by arsenic, fluoride or iron contents in the drinking water, and efforts are underway to provide clean drinking water there to get rid of diseases taking place due to this.

Piped water supply to every household forms part of "Saat Nischay" (seven resolves) of good governance of Kumar's ministry in Bihar.

The chief minister interacted through video conference with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme in different parts of the state.

Dwelling on other developmental works of the state government, he said, efforts are on to provide electricity for irrigation purposes and toilet in every household to save people from diseases occurying due to open defecation.

He said similarly to protect citizens from ill affects of alcohol consumption, prohibition was implemented in the state in 2016 on demand of women.

The chief minister also inaugurated or started work under different projects of Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments among other on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Bihar drinking water
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp