Daughter kills parents, sisters for property, buries bodies at home

DEHRADUN: A woman, her husband and another person were arrested for killing four members of their family over property issue in Uttarakhand.

The incident came to light when four buried skeletons were recovered from a house in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Hiralal, his wife Hemwati and his two daughters Parvati and Durga.

Ajay Rautela, inspector-general of police, Kumaon division said, "Prima facie investigation details have revealed that all four family members were killed by the daughter and the son-in-law with help of their mutual friend. They planned the murder to take over their property in US Nagar and Bareilly districts which includes two houses and 12-bigha agricultural land."

The police have arrested the deceased's daughter, son-in-law and an accomplice who murdered them and buried their bodies in their own house in Transit Nagar area. The family members were allegedly beaten and bludgeoned to death, the accused trio confessed to the police.

The alleged crime was committed by the three last year in April. The district police after receiving a complaint from Hiralal's brother Durga Prasad who lived in Bareilly and looked after agricultural land, arrested Lilawati -- the daughter of the dead couple.

Durga Parsad told the police that all four disappeared last year in April and the behaviour of the accused daughter and the son-in-law seemed suspicious to him.