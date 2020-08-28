STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Draft rules for use of Wi-Fi on flights released

Published: 28th August 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

WiFi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The aviation regulator, DGCA, has released rules for use of Wi-Fi on portable electronic devices (PEDs) during flights. It said that the services would be offered only on their device’s flight mode.

It stated that internet services through Wi-Fi on flights will be available from 10,000 ft (3000 m) above sea level after departure or before arrival.

As per the rules, the pilot in command (PIC) of a flight can deactivate the use of PEDs anytime. Besides, the regulator has also asked crew to keep a watch on the passengers to ensure they comply with the prohibitory requirements. It has asked the airlines to conduct training for their crew on the PEDs that passengers cannot use on the flight.

