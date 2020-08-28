STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five UP policemen suspended for failing to gain info on alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi

Mohammad Mustakim Khan, alias Abu Yusuf Khan, from Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, was arrested in Delhi on August 21.

Police

The cops have been suspended after a probe prima facie found them guilty of not collecting information. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: Five Uttar Pradesh policemen were suspended on Friday for failing to gather information about an alleged ISIS operative from Balrampur district who was arrested in Delhi last week, officials said.

"The then inspector Anil Yadav, sub-inspector Shashibhushan Pandey, beat constables Ramesh Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and local intelligence unit beat incharge Anil have been suspended for their failure to collect information on Khan," SP Devranjan Verma said.

They have been suspended after a probe prima facie found them guilty of not collecting information about Khan at the local level, he said.

The suspected ISIS operative was found in possession with two pressure cooker IEDs which were ready and just needed to be activated with a timer, the Delhi Police had said after his arrest.

Delhi Police officials said he had planned to strike in the national capital on August 15, but could not do so due to heavy security arrangements.

