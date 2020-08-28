STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Full disengagement at LAC requires actions from both sides, asserts India 

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Thursday reiterated that complete disengagement along the LAC was a complex process and required actions from both sides even as Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece The Global Times survey revealed that 90%of the respondents would support if Beijing were to militarily act on India’s ‘provocation’.

“Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC. This can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. Thus achieving this requires agreed actions by both sides,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava said that the two sides had agreed to the expeditious disengagement and sincerely works towards it at the WMCC meeting last week.

“Both sides also agree that full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Two sides had also agreed to continue their engagements both through diplomatic and military channels,” he said and added that even EAM S Jaishankar had noted that all previous border situations had been resolved through diplomacy while not attempting to alter status quo unilaterally.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ministry of national defense spokesperson said that both India and China had achieved progress in disengagement of frontline troops at the LAC. The comments from the two sides come on a day when The Global Times released a survey which revealed that 70 per cent of the 1,300-odd respondents would support the Xi Jinping government in their actions against what it called India’s provocation. 

The survey stated, “If India makes more provocations in the future and launches new border conflicts against China, about 90% support China striking back at India with force, but some participants (26.4%) also see India as a neighbour putting the country fourth on the list of most favorable neighbours.” 

