Goa to turn to COVID-19 containment zones for plasma donation

PANAJI: The Goa government plans to focus on the COVID-19 containment zones in the state and urge the recovered patients of coronavirus from these areas to donate their plasma for treatment of others.

Talking to reporters, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that next week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would hold a meeting with those MLAs, in whose constituencies the containment zones fall, in order to involve them in the plasma donation drive.

"The MLAs, cutting across party lines, would be asked to encourage recovered coronavirus patients in the containment zones in their respective constituencies to come ahead and donate their plasma," he said.

"Plasma therapy is one of the best solutions to treat COVID-19. Time has come for the recovered patients to become saviour for others," the minister said.

Rane said that the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has set up a facility to get plasma from the blood of the recovered patients.

"We will also appeal to the police personnel and people from health sector, who have recovered from the infection, to come ahead and donate plasma," he said.

The minister said that the state government will also involve NGOs and media to encourage people for plasma donation.

