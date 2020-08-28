STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Jeopardising lives of students': Sachin Pilot asks Centre to postpone NEET, JEE exams

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday held a protest against the Centre's decision to conduct Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations in September 2020 and demanded the Centre to postpone the examinations in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress leader further said the government should listen to the request and postpone the exams as the number of COVID-19 cases are constantly increasing and several big events across the globe are also being postponed.

"The NSUI (National Students' Union of India) is working for postponing the exams as it is a matter of life and death. The spread of the virus is surging with every passing day and we are yet to reach the peak. The centre will have to roll back its decision. This decision has jeopardised the lives of the students and their families. How are the students supposed to travel to their designated examination centres? When there are more cases, how can your children come from those areas?" asked Pilot.

ALSO READ | Listen to vocie of students, act as per their wishes: Sonia Gandhi tells Centre on NEET, JEE

​"The idea requires laborious efforts and lots of time to be materialised. I believe that the government will listen to our demands. Huge events across the globe are being postponed, so these exams can be postponed as well. The government should not act stubborn and should listen to our request. If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone the examinations," he added.

Meanwhile, members of Congress and the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, are holding protests across different states and UTs of the country including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Gujarat, over the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to conducting of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET (Undergraduate) 2020 on Septemeber 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. 

