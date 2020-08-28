STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kalyan, Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Palghar district has reported 23,323 COVID-19 cases and 471 deaths so far, an official said.

Published: 28th August 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru

The district now has 12,332 active cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

THANE: The civic limits of Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active cases of coronavirus, while Thane city is nearing 2,000 active cases, district authorities said on Friday.

According to an official report, with an addition of 1,172 new cases on Thursday, the COVID-19 tally in Thane district has now reached 1,18,911.

Moreover, 37 latest casualties in the district, including 10 from Kalyan alone, have raised the toll to 3,423, the report stated.

Most COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas that have so far recorded 27,684, 25,076 and 24,585 cases respectively, an official said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The recovery rate in the district stood at 86.75 per cent, while the mortality was at 2.88 per cent, he said.

The district now has 12,332 active cases, he added.

Major cities in the district, including Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, have recorded a mortality rate of more than 2 per cent, with the exception of Badlapur where the death rate stood at 1.75 per cent, the official said.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has reported 23,323 COVID-19 cases and 471 deaths so far, an official said.

While the district has recorded a recovery rate of 83.56 per cent, the mortality rate here stood at 2.02 per cent, he said.

ALSO WACTH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in India Coronavirus in Mumbai
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp