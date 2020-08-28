Man held for trying to snatch rifle from CRPF jawan in J-K, family claims he is 'mentally unstable'

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A 28-year-old man was on Friday arrested by security forces after he tried to snatch a CRPF jawan's rifle in Nowhatta area of the city, police said.

Tehreen Shabir Dar, a resident of Peerbagh area on the outskirts of the city, was overpowered by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable Samrinder near Nowhatta chowk when he tried to snatch the service rifle from the jawan, a police officer said.

Dar was later handed over to the local police and booked under relevant sections of the law.

"A police team conducted searches at his residence at Peerbagh but did not find anything incriminating against the youth," the officer said.

The family members of the man alleged that he was mentally unstable but had no evidence to back their claim, the officer said.

During questioning by police on why he tried to snatch the rifle, Dar said, "Allah ka hukam tha (It was an order from Allah)", the officer added.