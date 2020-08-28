STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEET 2020: Hold exams as per schedule for students' benefit, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding that NEET and JEET be deferred in the view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and floods.

Published: 28th August 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid the rising demand for postponing the NEET and JEE exams, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has batted for holding the two nationwide exams as per schedule to prevent loss of time for students. 

“There shouldn’t be any politics on NEET and JEE, as holding them as per schedule will ensure that one precious year of students isn't wasted,” Chouhan said on Friday.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding that NEET and JEET be deferred in the view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and floods. The central government, however, has made it clear that both the nationwide exams will be held as scheduled with due precautions. 

Earlier, in the day, Chouhan inaugurated a 402-bed super speciality hospital in Indore – state’s commercial capital as well as prime COVID-19 hotspot. The hospital with 14 departments has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 237 crore. 

READ| NEET row: Interact with genuine students to know their pulse, Mamata tells Modi

After unveiling the hospital, whose foundation was laid in 2018 (while then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was the Indore MP), Chouhan said the new hospital will go a long way in treatment of COVID patients not only from Indore, but also from adjoining areas. 

While confirming about complaints of some private hospitals overcharging for COVID-19 treatment, the CM said, “taking note of the severity of the viral disease, our government across the state not only offered free of cost treatment at government hospitals but also offered free treatment for patients at some private hospitals after a proper tie-up with those hospitals".

“As some patients who could afford to pay for the treatment, we also allowed some other private hospitals in Indore to treat COVID-19 patients, who could afford treatment there. I’ve received some complaints today about some hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients. I’ve directed the divisional commissioner and district collector of Indore to hold meetings with private hospitals and fix appropriate rates of treatment and strictly enforce them. Even after that if there are complaints, strict action will be taken against the wrongdoers,” said Chouhan. 

Indore, the most populated city of the state has so far reported 12,229 COVID-19 positive cases and 379 deaths.

Chouhan also said that the state government has now suspended the recovery of inflated power bills of domestic consumers. "They will only have to pay the bill for September month. The government will take appropriate decisions on the remaining amount after examining the matter," he said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET Shivraj Singh Chouhan COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp