NEET 2020: Hold exams as per schedule for students' benefit, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid the rising demand for postponing the NEET and JEE exams, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has batted for holding the two nationwide exams as per schedule to prevent loss of time for students.

“There shouldn’t be any politics on NEET and JEE, as holding them as per schedule will ensure that one precious year of students isn't wasted,” Chouhan said on Friday.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding that NEET and JEET be deferred in the view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and floods. The central government, however, has made it clear that both the nationwide exams will be held as scheduled with due precautions.

Earlier, in the day, Chouhan inaugurated a 402-bed super speciality hospital in Indore – state’s commercial capital as well as prime COVID-19 hotspot. The hospital with 14 departments has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 237 crore.

READ| NEET row: Interact with genuine students to know their pulse, Mamata tells Modi

After unveiling the hospital, whose foundation was laid in 2018 (while then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was the Indore MP), Chouhan said the new hospital will go a long way in treatment of COVID patients not only from Indore, but also from adjoining areas.

While confirming about complaints of some private hospitals overcharging for COVID-19 treatment, the CM said, “taking note of the severity of the viral disease, our government across the state not only offered free of cost treatment at government hospitals but also offered free treatment for patients at some private hospitals after a proper tie-up with those hospitals".

“As some patients who could afford to pay for the treatment, we also allowed some other private hospitals in Indore to treat COVID-19 patients, who could afford treatment there. I’ve received some complaints today about some hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients. I’ve directed the divisional commissioner and district collector of Indore to hold meetings with private hospitals and fix appropriate rates of treatment and strictly enforce them. Even after that if there are complaints, strict action will be taken against the wrongdoers,” said Chouhan.

Indore, the most populated city of the state has so far reported 12,229 COVID-19 positive cases and 379 deaths.

Chouhan also said that the state government has now suspended the recovery of inflated power bills of domestic consumers. "They will only have to pay the bill for September month. The government will take appropriate decisions on the remaining amount after examining the matter," he said.

