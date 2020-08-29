STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Nobody is safe': Priyanka Gandhi slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath over double murder

The wife and son of the senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged murder of a Railway official's wife and son at their Lucknow house, a few kilometers away from the CM's official residence, and claimed that "nobody is safe" in the state.

The wife and son of the senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said.

They were allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at their residence located in the high-security Gautampalli area, which is a few kilometres away from the official residence of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"The UP CM may say anything in the House, but right next to his residence, in a VIP area, the wife and son of a senior railway officer Mr. RD Bajpai being killed in broad daylight, shows that the perimeter of the 'Jungle raj' in UP has reached near close to the CM's residence," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"Everyday many families have to suffer due to this 'Jungle raj'. Nobody anywhere is safe here," she said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted about a man killed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya and said that according to family and journalists, police allegedly continued to prove this kidnapping case of being a missing person's case for five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp