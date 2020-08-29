Patna diary

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Zoo visitors to get free Wi-Fi

The Patna zoo is offering free Wi-Fi services to visitors from August 23. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently inaugurated the free Wi-Fi service. Amit Kumar, Director of Patna zoo, said the CM also inaugurated enclosures for animals including Ghariyal, Rhinoceros, Hyena, and the conservation–cum-breeding centre. He said that zoo registers footfall of around 25 lakh visitors annually.

“The Rhinoceros conservation & breeding centre has been built over 3.5 acres of land inside the zoo with six night-houses with capacity for 25 rhinos. At present, there are two Rhinos at this centre,” Kumar said.

DRDO-built Covid hospital opens in Bihta

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai dedicated the makeshift 500-bed hospital built by DRDO at Bihta on Monday. The junior home minister appealed the people not to get worried over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The DRDO, under the PM-CARES Fund Trust, has built this makeshift dedicated Covid hospital. Another such hospital is being built in Muzaffarpur district of North Bihar on war-footing,” Rai said. He added that the hospital has been provided 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 beds with facilities like oxygen pipe supply.

“You don’t need to be scared of anything because both the prime minister and the chief minister are leaving no stone unturned to fight the pandemic and save lives,” he told the people.

Railway kicks off ‘Fit India Freedom Run’

The East Central Railway (ECR) has started the “Fit India Freedom Run” aimed at staying healthy and making others health-conscious. AGM Ashok Kumar kicked-off the run, that will take place from August 15 to October 2, in all five divisions in the zone.

The run was kicked-off from the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, informed Rajesh Kumar, spokesperson of the ECR zone. Speaking at the kick-off, the AGM said that the run will educate the people on how to overcome obesity, sluggishness, stress, anxiety, and other diseases. Hundreds of railway staff maintaining social distancing are participating in the run.

Digital & Visual Arts universities soon

Bihar has sought financial assistance of I750 crore for setting up the modern digital and visual arts universities in the state. Deputy chief minister and finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi has sought the assistance of I250 crore for the digital university and I500 crore for setting up the University of Visual Arts from the 15th Finance Commission.

He said the proposed digital university would be linked with the world’s leading universities and online platforms to provide the latest information on all subjects. The deputy chief minister hoped that the Finance Commission will soon grant assistance to the state.

