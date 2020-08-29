STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab passes resolution against farm ordinances

Amarinder Singh said that these ordinances, if implemented, would force the state into chaos similar to the 1980s.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh speaks at the Assembly session in Chandigarh.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh speaks at the Assembly session in Chandigarh. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution tabled by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh against the Centre’s farm ordinances and the proposed electricity bill in the absence of opposition SAD, a BJP ally. However, both saffron party MLAs were present.

The resolution said the ordinances were against the rights of the farmers and the federal structure. It the farmers’ produce trade and commerce ordinance, farmers’ agreement on price assurance and farm services ordinance, essential commodities (amendment) ordinance and the electricity amendment Bill 2020. The resolution termed these ordinances as anti-farmer and against the MSP regime.

Amarinder said the House was seriously concerned about the apprehensions caused by the three ordinances to the people of Punjab, particularly the marginal farmers and landless workers.

These ordinances were not only against the time-tested agriculture marketing system, but were also against the Constitution. 

He referred to List II of the Constitution that places agriculture to the subject of the states. “Therefore, these ordinances are a direct encroachment on the functions of the states and against the spirit of cooperative federalism. They will promote distress sale.” 

“This House urges upon the Union government to withdraw these ordinances and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill forthwith; and instead, promulgate a fresh ordinance making the procurement of foodgrains and other agricultural produce at the MSP, a statutory right of farmers and continuation of government procurement through FCI,” said the resolution. 

Amarinder said that these ordinances, if implemented, would force the state into chaos similar to the 1980s.

“Punjab being a border state can ill-afford such a situation as Pakistan is waiting to derive advantage from it.” 

The Assembly was convened amid the pandemic to fulfill the constitutional obligation of meeting within six months of the last session.

